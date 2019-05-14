0 Shares

Nelda Smith, 94, of Mount Hermon, KY, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019 at TJ Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow, KY. Nelda was born in Monroe County, KY on May 03, 1925, a daughter of the late Hazel Inez (Daniels) and Lonnie Smith. She was a homemaker and attended the Bethleham Methodist Church.

Nelda is survived by a brother, Truman Smith, of Mount Hermon, KY; one sister, Matilda Birge, of Glasgow, KY and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by three sister, Hilda Lampkin, Wilda Chenault and Susie Short; five brothers, Jessie Smith, Julius Smith, James Smith, Willis Jay Smith and infant Lonnie Smith Jr.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, May 20, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial in Bethlehem Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville.

In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to Bethlehem Cemetery and can be made at Strode Funeral Home.