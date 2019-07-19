0 Shares

Nell Carter Morris “Mamaw”, 101 of Smiths Grove passed peacefully surrounded by family on July 18, 2019.

The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Roy and Nita Howell Carter and wife of the late Walter Morris. She is preceded in death by her four children, Jane Yokley, Dorothy Keown, Jackie Morris, Rondale Morris, a grandson ,Casey Harlan,two sisters, Velma Trosper and Vera Sparks and her son-in-law, Paul Keown . Nell was a sales lady for Martin Clothing Store and Adams Shoes, a member of the Church of Christ and attended Mt Olivet Cumberland Presbyterian Church. And a member of several Bridge clubs. She was always the life of the party no matter what was going on. She truly loved life to it’s fullest. She saw many changes over her 101 years here on earth. She attended lots of ballgames for the great great grandchildren and loved being with her family.

Her survivors include her grandchildren: Paula Keown, Mark Keown (Penny), Matt Keown (Lisa), Wally Keown (Karen) and Mindy Shockley; 12 great grandchildren, and 21 great great grandchildren, her son-in-law, Ottis Yokley, several nieces and nephews and a special cousin, Addie Lee Carlson.

Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery #1. Visitation 12-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home