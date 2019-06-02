WCLU

Nellie Christine Shaw

Nellie Christine Shaw, 84, Marrowbone, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. Born November 6, 1934 in Dubree, KY, she was a daughter of the late Finis and Tessie Abney Shaw and the widow of the late Nile Shaw.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ.

Survivors include two daughters, Virginia Miller, Burkesville and Rebecca Davidson, Glasgow; one son, Donnie (Lou) Shaw, Liberty; one sister Della Hare, Colombia; four grandchildren, Jenny (Travis) Puckett, Michael Chambers, Tyler (Dixi) Riley, and Chad Emmitt; and one great grandchild, Eli Puckett.

Preceding her in death, besides her husband and parents, were one grandson, Donnie Shaw II; two sisters, Delpha Meredith and Lois Capshaw; two brothers, Edward Shaw and Calvin Shaw, and one son in law Larry Miller.

Funeral services will be Monday, June 3, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home with Brother Raymond Castillo officiating. Burial will follow in the Casey Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, June 2, 2019, 1:00-8:00 P.M. and on Monday, June 3, 2019 after 7:00 A.M. until time of services at 1:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Casey Fork Cemetery.

 

