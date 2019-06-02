0 Shares

Nellie Christine Shaw, 84, Marrowbone, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at The Medical Center in Bowling Green. Born November 6, 1934 in Dubree, KY, she was a daughter of the late Finis and Tessie Abney Shaw and the widow of the late Nile Shaw.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ.

Survivors include two daughters, Virginia Miller, Burkesville and Rebecca Davidson, Glasgow; one son, Donnie (Lou) Shaw, Liberty; one sister Della Hare, Colombia; four grandchildren, Jenny (Travis) Puckett, Michael Chambers, Tyler (Dixi) Riley, and Chad Emmitt; and one great grandchild, Eli Puckett.

Preceding her in death, besides her husband and parents, were one grandson, Donnie Shaw II; two sisters, Delpha Meredith and Lois Capshaw; two brothers, Edward Shaw and Calvin Shaw, and one son in law Larry Miller.

Funeral services will be Monday, June 3, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home with Brother Raymond Castillo officiating. Burial will follow in the Casey Fork Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, June 2, 2019, 1:00-8:00 P.M. and on Monday, June 3, 2019 after 7:00 A.M. until time of services at 1:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Casey Fork Cemetery.