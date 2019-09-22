0 Shares

Nellie McKinney, age 71, of Canmer, KY, passed away Friday, September 20,2019, at Medical Center at Caverna in Horse Cave, KY. She was a homemakerand enjoyed her garden as well as making jewelry, painting and crafts. Shealso loved her animals. She was the daughter of the late Eugene Jewell and the late EmmaCaswell. She was also preceded in death by a son, Tracy McKinney. She is survived by her husband, Leroy McKinney; one daughter, AnitaKinslow, Glasgow, KY; grandsons, Scottie McKinney, Austin Curtis, BrandonHouchens; half brother, Joshua Wayne Robinson McGil. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM, Tuesday,September 24, 2019 Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM,Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Deon Jewellofficiating. Interment will be at Cosby Cemetery, Horse Cave, KY. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com.