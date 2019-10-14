0 Shares

Nellie Opal Chambers, 88, of Glasgow, died Saturday, October 12, 2019 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow. Born in Barren County, she was the daughter of the late Rev. R. S. Kinslow and Julia Houchens Kinslow and wife of the late Jessie Frank Chambers.

Mrs. Chambers was a homemaker, a former employee of NHC Healthcare and loved to cook for her family and friends. She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Patricia (Rickie) Woods of Bowling Green and Jessica (Tim “T.J.”) Constant of Glasgow; 3 grandchildren, Chelsea Woods of Greenville, KY, Andy Tarry of Glasgow and Bryan Abston of Newberg, IN; 1 sister, Janie Workman of Edmonton; brothers and sisters-in-law, Fannie (Elvis) Kinslow, Richard Lee and Carolyn Chambers and Ernest and Marilyn Chambers. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by her brothers, Elvis Kinslow, Louie (Levie) Kinslow, Charles Kinslow and Bob (Ann) Kinslow and her sisters, Pauline Kinslow, Helen (Joe) Keith and Kathryn (Bill) Isenberg.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, October 18th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Friday morning until time for the service.