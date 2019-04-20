NEW STORE COMING TO GLASGOW

0 Shares

Rural King Supply, America’s Farm and Home Store, will host the grand opening of their Glasgow, KY store August 2019. Rural King is very excited about this new location and will be having many events to celebrate their first week. The store hopes members from all over the community will join them at 230 L Rogers Well Blvd to enjoy the festivities and meet the staff.

The recruiting process has already begun for the Glasgow store. If you would like to join Rural King’s team, please see a list of openings at www.rktalent.com.

With an average of 10 new stores opening per year, Rural King is expanding rapidly. In 1960, Rural King started as a small, family-owned farm store with only one goal in mind, to help every customer. In the over 50 years since it began, in Mattoon, Illinois, Rural King has grown to serve customers in 13 states and has opened over 100 stores.

All store locations have a large variety of products, such as livestock supplies, clothing, hardware, and compact RK tractors from 19-55HP at select locations. Rural King is proud to provide all customers with the lowest prices every day, free coffee and popcorn in every store, and a friendly smile. To find more information about Rural King Supply and the products they carry, visit Ruralking.com or visit them at their new location at 230 L Rogers Well Blvd, Glasgow, KY 42141.