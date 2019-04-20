WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

NEW STORE COMING TO GLASGOW

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Rural King Supply, America’s Farm and Home Store, will host the grand opening of their Glasgow, KY store August 2019. Rural King is very excited about this new location and will be having many events to celebrate their first week. The store hopes members from all over the community will join them at 230 L Rogers Well Blvd to enjoy the festivities and meet the staff.
The recruiting process has already begun for the Glasgow store. If you would like to join Rural King’s team, please see a list of openings at www.rktalent.com.
With an average of 10 new stores opening per year, Rural King is expanding rapidly. In 1960, Rural King started as a small, family-owned farm store with only one goal in mind, to help every customer. In the over 50 years since it began, in Mattoon, Illinois, Rural King has grown to serve customers in 13 states and has opened over 100 stores.
All store locations have a large variety of products, such as livestock supplies, clothing, hardware, and compact RK tractors from 19-55HP at select locations. Rural King is proud to provide all customers with the lowest prices every day, free coffee and popcorn in every store, and a friendly smile. To find more information about Rural King Supply and the products they carry, visit Ruralking.com or visit them at their new location at 230 L Rogers Well Blvd, Glasgow, KY 42141.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.