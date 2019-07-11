Newberry to attend first Barren School board meeting tonight

0 Shares

Barren County Schools recently named its newest board member. Local dentist and Barren County High School alumnus Joey Newberry was sworn in Monday to fill a vacant seat.

Newberry represents the Park City region of the county. Newberry’s appointment comes after former board member Amanda Wright took a business education job in the school system.

Superintendent of Barren County Schools Bo Matthews says Newberry was selected through the commissioner of education’s office.

Newberry says he feels prepared to be a member of the board. He is a 1994 graduate of Barren County High School and currently has four children enrolled in the school system. For Newberry, serving the board is working toward improving the community.

Newberry says he and his wife decided to raise their family in Barren County because of opportunities to learn. According to Newberry, he plans to work toward offering hassle-free education for parents and families in the community.

Newberry will serve the remainder of Wright’s term before being on the November ballot for a full term. In short, Newberry is set to hold the seat at least until the end of the calendar year, according to superintendent Matthews.

Newberry will begin is tenure on the board tonight as the board meets at 5 p.m. in the Barren County Innovation Zone.