Nickey A. Alford, 58, of Brownsville passed away Wednesday Dec. 25, 2019 at his home.

The Edmonson County native was a 1979 graduate of ECHS, an Edmonson County Road Dept. truck driver and a member of Bee Spring Missionary Baptist Church. He was a son of the late Buddy Alford and Judy Meredith Alford of Windyville, who survives.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Monday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in New Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Sunday and after 9:00 AM Monday.

Also surviving are his wife, Sheila Garrett Alford; five step sons, Jeremy Carter (Valerie), Jacob Carter, Nathan Carter (Brandie), Ben Carter and Andrew Carter all of Bowling Green; a step daughter, Elisabeth Horack (Blake) of Bowling Green; a brother, Lee Alford of Windyville; eight step grandchildren, Hailey, Jaycee, Logan, Landon, Mason, Aiden, Karson and Ethan; a niece, Brittany Alford; and a nephew, D.J. Alford.

