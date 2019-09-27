0 Shares

Nina Sue Davis, 57, of Glasgow, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, at her residence. She was a daughter of the late Allen Melton, Sr. and Nina P. Davis.

She is survived by her twin sister and caregiver Mary Lou Riddle and her daughter Jessie Riddle: two Sisters: Martha Garmon and Delsie Bruton; two brothers: Billy Branham and Allen (Trish) Davis; five nieces: Paula Gaye Branham, Dana (Shane) Polson, Christy Jones, Amber Jones and Kali Davis; seven nephews: Waylon Rush, Donnie Whitlow, Jamie Chapman, Tommy Davis, Trevor Davis, Gage Jones and Nathan Jones; one special cousin: Sharon Kimbrough; a host of cousins; special friends: Tracy, Alex, Amy, Logan Mathews and Zack Johnson.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one sister: Shirley Davis; one brother: Tommy Branham; one nephew: Phillip D. Taylor, Jr.

A memorial service will be at a later date. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.