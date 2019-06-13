WCLU

NOAH THOMAS BROWN

Noah Thomas Brown, age 15 of Cedar Springs, KY departed this life on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, TN.  He was born on May 4, 2004 to April Taylor, Billy Joe Keown and Andrew Taylor (Ashley), all of whom survive.

Noah would have started his sophomore year at Edmonson County High School in the fall.  He was saved in a revival at Cedar Springs United Baptist Church, and was baptized as a member into the church.  Noah loved fishing, riding his dirt bike, hunting and playing all sports.  

Besides his parents, he leaves to honor his memory— two brothers, Ashton Gammons and Elijah Lundy; three sisters, Katherine Taylor, Paislee Gammons and Molly Taylor; grandparents, Kimberly Keown and Danny and Bonnie Ann Taylor; great-grandparents, Shelby “Dandy” Harwood and Leo and Bonnie Cook and a host of friends, uncles, aunts and cousins.  

Interment will be in Keith Cemetery.

VISITATION

12 – 8 PM, Saturday, June 15, 2019

10 AM – 3 PM, Sunday, June 16, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL  SERVICE

3 PM, Sunday, June 16, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

