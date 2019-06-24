0 Shares

Nora Elizabeth Jessie Funnell, 80, Glasgow, died Saturday, June 22, 2019 at her residence. A native of Barren County, she was a daughter of the late Charlie and Polly Belle Ballard Jessie. She was a homemaker and had been attending the Glasgow Faith Church.

Survivors include four children: Kathy Brown and Pamela Lyons of Glasgow, Carla Blank and husband Andy and Leo Funnell of Texas; 13 grandchildren: Jimmy Wade Brown, Cory Lile (Wes), Jeremy Bybee, Tasha Spencer, Terry Conatser, Henry Spencer III, Amy Wood (James), Brittany Runyon (Charlie), Cody Spencer, Kylin Spencer, Wade Blank, Aubreigh Blank, and Madyson Blank; two sisters: Mattie Tatham of Glasgow and Nina Young of Kokomo, IN; four brothers: Joe Jessie and Leslie Jessie of Louisville, Johnny Jessie and Pete Jessie of Glasgow; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2 pm Wednesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Lick Branch Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10 am Wednesday at the funeral home.