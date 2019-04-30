0 Shares

Norbert M. Gentry, 75, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at his home. He was born in Monroe County, the son of the late Wyman and Alyne Key Gentry. Norbert was a truck driver for many years working for Walbert Trucking, Southern Explosives and Barren County Scrap. He was a member of the Caney Fork Missionary Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jean Kingrey Gentry; two daughters, Lisa (Danny) Vibbert and Patty (Brian) Goodson of Glasgow; a son Leslie (Traci) Gentry of Glasgow; 7 grandchildren, Miranda (Matt) Pursley, Justin (Brandy) Coe, Lindsey (Mark) Smith, Seth (Katelin) Vibbert, Jessica (Dylan) Lacy, and Rad and Caralee Gentry; 9 great-grandchildren, Anna Kate Burch, Isabella Smith, Tyler Pursley, Ryker Smith, Ayden Coe, Kiran Harbison, Trent Pursley, Raelan Vibbert and Penelope Smith; 2 brothers, Jimmy (Pat) Gentry and Leroy (Betty) Gentry of Glasgow and 3 sisters, Abbie Murley of Glasgow, Reva (Jessie) Eubank of Louisville and Joyce (Tom) Fay of Shepherdsville. He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Carolyn Gentry.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, May 3rd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 2pm until 8pm and Friday morning until services.