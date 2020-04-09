0 Shares

Norma Barbour, age 83, of Magnolia, KY, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Medical Center at Caverna in Horse Cave, KY. She was a homemaker and a member of Lighthouse Full Gospel Church.

She was the daughter of the late Estil Payton and the late Lue D. Embry Payton Houseman. She was the wife of the late James Barbour. She was also preceded in death by sisters Ruby Ilene Craft, Roberta Berry, Dorcas Pansy Lunsford and brothers Jimmie Eli Payton and James Payton.

She is survived by two daughters,Vanesia Tucker (Robert), Magnolia, KY,Theresea Kerr, Carl Junction, MO; one son, Tommy Cummings (Bonita), Cub Run, KY; four sisters, Florene Payton Johnson, Caneyville, KY, Midge Keller, Caneyville, KY, Carol Darlene Tuttle, Carrollton, KY, Martha Jane Bratcher, Carrollton, KY; one brother, Truman Jackson Payton, Louisville, KY; eight grandchildren, Lori Grant, Anthony Cummings, Justin Tucker, Kristy Wheeler, Kennetha Tucker, Savannah Tucker, Johnny Wayne Cummings, Lelania Jane Graham; several great grandchildren.

Due to recent public health concerns, the family has chosen cremation.

Related