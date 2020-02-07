0 Shares

Norma Wisdom, age 74, of Park City, KY, departed this life on Friday, February 7, 2020 in Bowling Green. The Redford, MO native was born on September 19, 1945 to the late Denver and Cliffie Amsden Pouge. She was married to Windell Wisdom, who survives.

Norma was a home health aide and a member of Park City Baptist Church.

Besides her husband, she leaves to honor her memory— two sons, Warren Wisdom of Park City and Wayne Wisdom (Belinda) of Chalybeate; one daughter, Wendy Wisdom of Madison, TN; one grandson, Tanner Wisdom of Chalybeate.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY, 10016 and American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.

VISITATION

11 am – 8 pm, Sunday, February 9, 2020

9 am – 11 am, Monday, February 10, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Monday, February 10, 2020

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

