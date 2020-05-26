0 Shares

While there are tears from those who love him most, we rest assured knowing there is laughter in the heavens today as Norman Lyle is making the rounds. He never met a stranger and trusted the world was filled with friends. Norman embodied strength, yet had the softest heart. Tears came easy and often over the years especially where family were concerned. Reading a hand written Father’s Day card, getting sugars from his grand kids and especially long hugs meant more to him than anything of monetary value.

Norman spent his life in the oil fields but never stepped far from the farming he loved. And as life slowed down he found renewed joy in raising sheep, his latest hobby. He had a lot of hobbies over the years, pigs & cattle, pheasants, emus & ostriches, peacocks, chickens & guineas.. the list is long. He also played a simply unbeatable hand of Rook and game of Checkers. His biggest joy however was always his family and he loved them with every ounce of his being. They were at the center of his daily prayers and his faith in God never wavered. Norman was called home on May 22nd, 2020. 81 years old, he was born in a farmhouse in Metcalfe County.

He is preceded in death by his father Emmett Lyle, his mother Alma, brother Don and grandson Tyler Lyle.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn Sheftall of 60 years, son Shef (Suzanne), daughter Lori Thomas (Rob) and grandchildren Sheftall Lyle, Jordan Lyle and Samuel Thomas, his sisters Bertie Lou Clark (Larry) and Judy Firkins and sister in law Laverne Lyle. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Butler Funeral Home with a private graveside service at Hiseville Cemetery.

