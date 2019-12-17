0 Shares

Norman Ray Goin, age 88, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Hart County in Horse Cave, KY. He was born March 27, 1931, to Everett and Emma Bradshaw Goin in Plymouth, OH. He was the devoted and loving husband of the late Anna Lee Grim Goin. They were married on May 25, 1956, and had 2 children, David and Allen.

He is survived by favorite granddaughter Carrie Anne Langston (husband David) of Bethpage, TN; daughter-in-law Kelly Goin of Havelock, NC; two great grandchildren, Zachary and Kellie Langston; two brothers, Paul and Samson Goin; three sisters, Marylin Russell, Mary Prince, and Violet Hamons; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife of 63 years, Norman was preceded in death by their sons, David and Allen; five brothers, Everett Jr, Cecil, Floyd, Charles, and Robert; and six sisters, Naomi Brown, Erma Blair, Emma Jean Brown, Ester Loftis, Jane Brown, and P. Marie Goin.

The family will receive visitors from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. CT on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Brooks Funeral Home in Munfordville, KY. Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.

The family will also receive visitors on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. ET at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home in Albany, OH. Funeral Services will be held at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. ET, with Rev. Alfred Havens officiating. Interment will be at Temple Cemetery in Albany, OH, with military honors in tribute to his service in the U.S. Airforce.

Related