WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

North Carolina moves to help offenders clear their records

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — More people in North Carolina could soon qualify to have their criminal records wiped clean, thanks to a bipartisan bill loosening the requirements.

Offenders with multiple nonviolent misdemeanor or low level felony convictions would be eligible to have their records expunged, regardless of age. The bill also expands expunctions for misdemeanors and minor felonies committed by 16- and 17-year olds. Currently, only nonviolent, first-time convictions are eligible.

“The Second Chance Act,” introduced by Democratic Sen. Floyd McKissick of Durham County, recently passed the state Senate and now goes to the House. It comes two years after North Carolina raised the age for automatic prosecution as an adult to 18 and about four months after President Donald Trump signed bipartisan legislation focusing on criminal justice reform and lowering recidivism rates.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.