Oct. 11, 2019 911 activity report

First responders were on scene at several accidents with injury Thursday.

According to the latest 911 activity report, there was an accident with injury at 9:57 a.m. in Edmonton at 1102 W. Stockton St. The Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office, Barren County Sheriff’s Office, Edmonton Police Department, Edmonton Fire Department and Barren-Metcalfe EMS responded.

Authorities responded to another accident shortly before 2 p.m. at 3911 Edmonton Road. Barren-Metcalfe EMS, Barren County Sheriff’s Office and East Barren Fire Department responded.

A final accident with injury was noted at 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of East Main Street and Carnation Drive in Glasgow. The Glasgow Fire Department, Barren-Metcalfe EMS and Glasgow Police Department responded.