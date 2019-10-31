Oct. 31, 2019 911 activity report
There was an extensive number of accidents in Barren County Oct. 30 as reported on Thursday’s 911 activity report.
Authorities responded to an accident with injury around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday along Happy Valley Road. Several other accident occurred around the county along Interstate 65, Veterans Outer Loop and Scottsville Road.
A vehicle fire was noted at 4:02 p.m. along Interstate 65. Another accident occurred near Park City at 7:30 p.m. There is no indication of the exact location.