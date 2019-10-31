Oct. 31, 2019 911 activity report

0 Shares

There was an extensive number of accidents in Barren County Oct. 30 as reported on Thursday’s 911 activity report.

Authorities responded to an accident with injury around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday along Happy Valley Road. Several other accident occurred around the county along Interstate 65, Veterans Outer Loop and Scottsville Road.

A vehicle fire was noted at 4:02 p.m. along Interstate 65. Another accident occurred near Park City at 7:30 p.m. There is no indication of the exact location.