0 Shares

Odell Grider, age 92, of Horse Cave, KY, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Metcalfe Healthcare Center in Edmonton, KY. He was a member of the Old Blue Springs Baptist Church. He was retired fork lift operator and a US Army Veteran. He was the son of Estell Grider and Minnie Baker Grider.

He is survived by his wife, Bernisteen Dixon Grider; two daughters, Rayetta Morse (Kyron), Monique Grider both of Cleveland, OH; one step daughter, Sherry Jewell (Garland), Horse Cave, KY; two sons, Aaron Grider (Linda), Ernie Grider (Danyale), both of Cleveland, OH; one sister, Rose Bell-Grider, Florida, FL; host of grandchildren of Cleveland, OH, host of step-grandchildren of Horse Cave, KY, host of nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are being handled by Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 50 Main Street, Munfordville, KY.

Funeral service will be private. Interment will be at Dixon Cemetery, Horse Cave, KY.

Related