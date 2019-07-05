Officials warn of consuming fish amidst bourbon warehouse fire

0 Shares

Officials with the Energy and Environment Cabinet are warning people to refrain from consuming fish in the area of the recent Jim Beam warehouse fire.

Due to the July 2 fire at the Jim Beam bourbon warehouse in Woodford County, and the anticipated impact on the Kentucky River, impacts to the river, including foaming, discoloration, taste and odor are anticipated. The agencies are already seeing fish kills, as well as distressed fish and impacts on other aquatic life.

Agencies are urging caution regarding the consumption of distressed fish. The agencies recommend that if you discover fish that appear to be unhealthy or dying, do not capture or use for consumptive purposes. Never consume fish that have already died.

Energy and Environment Cabinet and the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources say they are working with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, local emergency management officials and Beam Suntory and its consultants to minimize and monitor the impacts on the river.

Fishing and other recreation along the river is not prohibited at this time, but users are encouraged to be aware of conditions before using the waterway.