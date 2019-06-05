WCLU

OHIO INMATE CHARGED WITH FATAL BEATING OF SERIAL KILLER “ANGEL OF DEATH’

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio inmate serving time for a series of burglaries has been charged in the fatal 2017 prison beating of a serial killer dubbed the “Angel of Death.”

The indictment announced Friday comes two years after Donald Harvey died when he was beaten at the state prison in Toledo.

The former nurse’s aide was serving multiple life sentences after admitting in 1987 to killing three dozen hospital patients in Ohio and Kentucky during the 1970s and ’80s.

A grand jury indicted 44-year-old James Elliott on Friday on charges that include aggravated murder, felonious assault, possession of a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

Court records don’t indicate whether Elliott has an attorney to speak for him.

A corrections officers union has said the suspect and Harvey were in a protective custody unit together.

