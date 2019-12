0 Shares

Olene Pedigo Turner, 81, of Adolphus, KY formerly of Gamaliel, passed away Sunday, December 1st, surrounded by her family at her residence in Allen County, KY.

Olene was born in Monroe County, KY on April 25, 1938, daughter of the late Annis Gertrude (Shockley) and Sam Henry Turner.

Olene is survived by three daughters, Diana Culbertson, of Adolphus, KY; Wanda Logsdon, of Bowling Green, KY; Peggy Olene Pedigo, of Bowling Green, KY; two sons Jeff Pedigo, of Jeffery, KY; William Ralph Pedigo, of Gamaliel, KY; several, grandchildren, great-grandchildren & great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Homer Turner, of Flippin, KY; Randall Turner, of Flippin, KY.

Her Parents, husband, sons, Timmy Lee, Johnny Cloves, Wendell Evans & Robert Ellis Pedigo, daughter, Jennie Pedigo, brother, James Turner & step-mother, Pauline Turner preceded her in death.

Funeral Service will be held 1 PM on Thursday, December 5th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY with Maxey McGuffey officiating. Visitation will be held 9 AM to 1 PM on Thursday, December 5th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY. Burial in Rocky Hill Cemetery, Bugtussle, KY.

