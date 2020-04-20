0 Shares

Ollie Jane Firkin, age 98, of Glasgow, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at the NHC Healthcare Facility in Glasgow. She was of the Methodist Faith and was a farmer and a midwife. Born on May 29, 1921 to the late Richard Riley and Sevilla Watson Riley. She was the wife of the late John W. Baker.

She is survived by one daughter Donna Kay Bartley. Three great grandchildren Kalvin Bartley, Dusty Ray Ford (Allison) and Destiny Kay Ford. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth, one sister, Nannie Garrett and one brother, Walter Riley.

Cremation was chosen, McMurtrey Funeral Home is assisting the family.

A memorial may be held at a later date.

Donations can be made to help with funeral expenses and be sent to the McMurtrey Funeral Home.

