Ollie McIntyre, 74, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Monday, March 16th, at T J Samson Hospital, Glasgow, KY.

Ollie was born in Metcalfe County, KY on March 19, 1945, a son of the late Callie (Grissom) and Charles William “Doc” McIntyre. He married Eva Ree Rich December 18, 1963, she preceded him in death August 9, 2016. He was a Logger & Farmer.

Ollie is survived by a daughter, Tammy, wife of Mitchell Pruitt, of Tompkinsville, KY; 4 grandkids, Jimmy Lynn & Kela, Johnny Lynn, Harley Ford & Brianna, & Holly Davis & James & 5 great-grandkids, Kaylee, Kenlee & Chloe Lynn & Landon & Carson Davis, sister, Helen McIntyre & brother, Charles McIntyre, both of Tompkinsville, KY;

Parents, wife, Eva, daughter, Tina McIntyre, brother, Bobby McIntyre, sisters, Ruby England & Corrine Neal preceded him in death.

Funeral Service will be held 11 AM on Saturday, March 21st at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY. Brother Gary Emberton will officiate.

Visitation will be held 1 PM to 8 PM on Friday, March 20th at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY and 7 AM to 11 AM on Saturday, March 21st at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY.

Burial Poplar Log Cemetery in Barren County, KY.

