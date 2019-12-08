0 Shares

Ollie Nell Grissom, age 74 of Glasgow, died December 5, 2019 at her residence. The daughter of the late Lesco and Kathleen (England) Ballard, she was born in Glasgow on September 26, 1945. She was a homemaker and a member of Locust Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Ollie loved playing bingo and working crossword puzzles. She was married to late Harold Jay Grissom

She is survived by two daughters, Deborah Ballard (Chris Warf), Glasgow, Jane Massey (Billy), Glasgow; one son, Wendell Ferguson (Yolanda), Daleville, IN; one sister, Annie Jessie, Columbus, IN; one brother, Jerry Ballard, Glasgow; seven grandchildren, Chelsea Jae Anderson, Dalton Anderson, Brandon Massey, Clifton Ferguson, Caleb Ferguson, Joshua Ferguson, Blair Ferguson; twelve great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sister, Rebecca Jones and one granddaughter, Kara Jo Massey.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Monday, December 9th at A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in Pedigo cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, 10:00 AM until time for services.

