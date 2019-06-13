On a mission to spread love: Love Loud coordinator to embark on missionary journey

0 Shares

GLASGOW—Summer break is often a time for students to spend time away from work and more time relaxing. One group of students is doing the opposite – and it’s for a good cause.

260 students joined together this week to serve Barren, Metcalfe and Hart Counties in the seventh annual Love Loud initiative. Put on by the Liberty Association of Baptists, the Christian initiative is a three-day event for seventh graders through high school seniors to complete service projects and help their communities in any way needed.

Love Loud team leader and clerk Terri Webb says while the initiative is about working, it’s also about sharing love.

The students have certainly proven their dedication over the last seven years. Webb says around seven students have served Love Loud every year. One of those students is Katie Hoy, a 2018 Barren County High School graduate, who served as a team leader this year. Hoy says her time with Love Loud has shown her a greater meaning in life.

According to Webb, the work these students do is not easy. But, students continue to come back.

One individual who has kept coming back is Love Loud coordinator RJ Baise. Baise served the first three years before becoming a coordinator the last four years. Baise says she has kept her presence in Love Loud because of its dedication to students and the community.

If commitment is a requirement to Love Loud, Baise has shown it. Baise credits her time with Love Loud as the fuel to her fiery ambition to serve as a missionary. Baise is about to embark on a three year journey overseas, where she’ll work to spread the love that Love Loud has taught her.

The journey won’t be easy, though. Baise says she is tasked with learning two more languages than she already knows. Baise is a Spanish education major, but her interest in serving and language has led her to the next challenge.

Baise says she will also study the religious differences in the area to better equip her ministry. Despite going to an undisclosed location, Baise says Love Loud’s mission has encouraged her to embark on the journey.

Love Loud can be found online at www.libertyassociation.net and a video regarding Love Loud can be found at wcluradio.com.