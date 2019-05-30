One dead after early morning crash in Warren County, authorities investigating (update)

0 Shares

UPDATE: Sarah Hood, 22, of Bowling Green, has been identified as the deceased in the car accident. The accident is still under investigation, according to authorities.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says a woman has died after an accident early this morning.

The accident happened around 12:30 this morning. Authorities responded to a reported single vehicle injury collision in the 7700 block of Morgantown Road. Upon arrival, police located a 2013 Dodge Dart in the middle of the roadway. Police have not identified the deceased due to pending family notification.

Preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling north on Morgantown Road and dropped off the left side of the roadway. According to police, the vehicle struck several large trees before coming to rest in the roadway.

Authorities say alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor in the accident, but the investigation is ongoing.