WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

One dead after early morning crash in Warren County, authorities investigating (update)

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

UPDATE: Sarah Hood, 22, of Bowling Green, has been identified as the deceased in the car accident. The accident is still under investigation, according to authorities.

___________________________________________________________________________________

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department says a woman has died after an accident early this morning.

The accident happened around 12:30 this morning. Authorities responded to a reported single vehicle injury collision in the 7700 block of Morgantown Road. Upon arrival, police located a 2013 Dodge Dart in the middle of the roadway. Police have not identified the deceased due to pending family notification.

Preliminary investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling north on Morgantown Road and dropped off the left side of the roadway. According to police, the vehicle struck several large trees before coming to rest in the roadway.

Authorities say alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor in the accident, but the investigation is ongoing.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.