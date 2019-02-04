Logo


ONE DEAD AFTER HOUSE FIRE EARLY TUESDAY MORNING

on 04/02/2019 |
Update as of April 2, 2019 at 11 a.m.:

There is still no positive identification on the victim in the house fire.

Investigators are following preliminary autopsy result. No foul play is expected at this time.

Original story:

A death investigation is underway after a body was found inside a Railton home early Tuesday morning.

At approximately 1:50 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office was called to a structure fire at 960 Boatman Road in the Railton Community, after a body was found inside the residence.

Fire fighters responded to the scene at approximately 12:15 a.m. this morning and found the residence to be fully involved upon arrival.

The body was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy. The identification of the body is unknown at this time and is pending the autopsy results.

The South Barren Fire Department first responded to the fire and was assisted on scene by the Haywood Fire Department, Park City Fire Department, and Barren Metcalfe EMS.

The investigation into the fire is still ongoing and is being led by detectives with the Barren County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshall. They were assisted on scene by the Barren County Coroner’s Office.

No Responses to “ONE DEAD AFTER HOUSE FIRE EARLY TUESDAY MORNING”

Please Leave a Reply

