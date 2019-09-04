One dead, two wounded at East Frankfort Park

0 Shares

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Police say one person is dead and two others were wounded in a shooting at a Kentucky park.

News outlets report shots were fired Monday evening at East Frankfort Park. Frankfort police said in a statement that one person was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead while two others who were shot don’t appear to have suffered life-threatening injuries.

Franklin County Coroner Will Herrod identified the dead man as 25-year-old Anthony L. Hendrix Jr. of Cincinnati. Authorities did not identify the wounded.

Frankfort Mayor Bill May said in a statement that it was not a random shooting, and he was concerned about the “senseless violence.”

Frankfort Police Captain Dustin Bowman said police are following leads, but no arrest has been made.