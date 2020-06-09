One dies after ambulance, truck crash

0 Shares

LEBANON, Ky. – A two vehicle collision along U.S. 68 on Saturday involved a Taylor County ambulance.

A preliminary investigation indicated George Mars, 43, of Campbellsville, was driving a 2018 Chevy Ambulance when he approached a 2011 Ford F-150 that was slowing down to make a left turn. The driver of the Ford purportedly turned into the path of the ambulance. The truck hit the ambulance’s driver side.

Police said Justin Grace, 47, of Gravel Switch, was driving that vehicle.

Grace was taken to Springview Hospital and later airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

A 10-month old passenger in the truck was treated and released. Another passenger died. Police said Rose Grace, 41, was pronounced dead.

Mars and a passenger in the ambulance were transported to the Taylor County Hospital where they were treated and released. Police said all passengers were wearing seat belts.

Kentucky State Police said the crash happened five miles west of Lebanon.

