One man dead after hit by car in McCreary County

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. – Kentucky State Police in McCreary County are investigating a fatal collision.

Authorities said the crash happened New Year’s Eve around 6:48 p.m. KSP was notified that a vehicle had hit a person along US Highway 27 and Wilborg Loop Road. Officials said the accident site was in the Parkers Lake Community.

An initial investigation indicates a 1993 Toyota pickup truck was travelling southbound along Highway 27 when it struck a pedestrian walking along the roadway. Police said Mickey Tucker was the driver of the vehicle and Eric D. Wilson, 42, of Whitley City, was the man walking in the roadway.

The truck hit Wilson from behind. The truck and Wilson were travelling southbound, a Wednesday new release said. Wilson died as a result.

Whitley City is about 107 miles southeast of Glasgow.

