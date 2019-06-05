MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING ASSAULT IN METACAFE COUNTY

0 Shares

One man has been arrested following an assault in Metcalfe County.

Last Thursday, at approximately 8:25 p.m., the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office responded to an assault complaint on Randolph Summer Shade Road in the Summer Shade community. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Daniel Billingsley ,35, and James Coffey , 51, both of Summer Shade, had been involved in an physical altercation at the residence.

Coffey was transported via EMS to TJ Samson Community Hospital due to injuries and trauma to his head. Coffey was later transferred to Tristar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. due to the extent of his injuries sustained from the altercation.

On May 3, at approximately 12:25 p.m., Billingsley was arrested for second degree assault as a result of the investigation. Mr. Billingsley was then lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.

Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Deputy Logan Richardson led the investigation.