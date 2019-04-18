WCLU

ORA BRITT HESTER

Ora Britt Hester, 96 of Bowling Green went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 with family at her side

The Barren county native was a daughter of the late Thurman and Alma Landrum Britt and wife of the late Garland F. Hester.  She is preceded in death by a daughter, Doris Jean Hester; granddaughter, Heather Jo Simmons; son-in-law, Alex Sanders, Jr.; Daughter-in-law, Gloria Dean Hester.  She was a housewife and member of Cornerview Baptist Church.

Her survivors include two daughters: Elaine Sanders and Sue Simmons (Richard); three sons, Leon Hester (Glenda), Raymond Hester and Harold Hester (Betty); 12 grandchildren; 37 great grand children; 13 great great grandchildren; two sisters, Beatrice Coulter and Talmadge Roach Byrd; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 10 a.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Merry Oaks Cemetery.  Visitation 1-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY   42104

