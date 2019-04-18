0 Shares

Ora Britt Hester, 96 of Bowling Green went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 with family at her side

The Barren county native was a daughter of the late Thurman and Alma Landrum Britt and wife of the late Garland F. Hester. She is preceded in death by a daughter, Doris Jean Hester; granddaughter, Heather Jo Simmons; son-in-law, Alex Sanders, Jr.; Daughter-in-law, Gloria Dean Hester. She was a housewife and member of Cornerview Baptist Church.

Her survivors include two daughters: Elaine Sanders and Sue Simmons (Richard); three sons, Leon Hester (Glenda), Raymond Hester and Harold Hester (Betty); 12 grandchildren; 37 great grand children; 13 great great grandchildren; two sisters, Beatrice Coulter and Talmadge Roach Byrd; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service 10 a.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Merry Oaks Cemetery. Visitation 1-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42104