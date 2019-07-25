0 Shares

Ora Smith age 103 of Munfordville passed away Thursday morning, July 25 at her daughter’s home in Clarkson. Mrs. Smith was born on October 4, 1915 to Columbus Lee & Bell Hackley Powell. She was the wife of the late Bro. Winford Smith and was a member of the Cane Run Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two great-grandchildren and two brothers Clystal and Randolph Powell.

Mrs. Smith is survived by:

Three sons-Winford Thomas Smith & wife Judy of Munfordville

Marion Smith & wife Linda of Munfordville

Ricky Smith & wife Loretta of Center

Three daughters-Mattie Hughes & hus. J.C. of Bowling Green

Freda Regan & hus. Billy of Clarkson

Nadine Vincent of Cub Run

14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren & 27 great-great-grandchildren

Funeral services for Ora Smith will be 1pm Saturday at the Cane Run Baptist Church with burial in the Cane Run Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 4-9pm at the Sego Funeral Home. Visitation Saturday will be after 10am at the Cane Rune Baptist Church until time for the service at 1pm. The family request that memorial donations be given to the Cane Run Cemetery.