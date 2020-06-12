0 Shares

Ordie K. “OK” Wilson, 84 years of age, passed away on May 11,2020. He was born on December 3, 1935, in Bonnieville, Kentucky. Ordie was retired and had been the previous owner of Good Wheels Auto Sales. Prior to the auto business, he was a licensed Farrier and a graduate of Oklahoma Farriers College. He was a veteran and a member of the American Legion Post 220 and American Legion Post 229. He was a former member of The American Quarter Horse Association, Kentucky Quarter Horse Association, and a KQHA judge. He had a passion for cars and training and showing horses.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Estella Wilson Brockman and Charles Lee Wilson.

Ordie is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Phyllis (Hewitt) Wilson; his Son, Kenneth Lee Wilson of Louisville, and two grandchildren, Chris Wilson of Neosho, MO and Kenneth Wilson of Kane, PA.

A graveside service with military honors will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1:00 CST in the Horse Cave Municipal Cemetery with burial to follow there. Winn Funeral Home in Horse Cave is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.winnfuneralhome.com

