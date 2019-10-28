0 Shares

Orene T. Hensley, age 79, of Canmer, KY, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019, at her residence in Canmer, KY surrounded by her children and other members of her family. Orene was a loving mama, mamaw and ma to 5 children, 6 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. She attended Gloryland Church.

She was the daughter of the late George Templeman and Myrtle Rich Templeman and wife of 64 precious years to the late Nolan Hensley. She was also preceded in death by a daughter Lisa Hensley, 2 brothers, Neil Templeman and Buel “Pete” Templeman and 2 sisters Nellie “Fay” Hensley and Roselee Templeman.

She is survived by three daughters, Carol Fancher, Canmer, KY, Marilyn Lile and husband Danny, Canmer, KY, Debbie Wells and husband Donnie, Linwood, KY; one son, Tony Hensley, Hardyville, KY; three sisters, Della Norris, Edmonton, KY, Hattie Gonterman and husband Kenneth, Bonnieville, KY, Pam Hensley, Canmer, KY; two brothers, Raph Templeman and wife Sheila, TN, Otis Templeman, Canmer, KY; six gandchildren, seventeen geat-gandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Monday, October 28, 2019 and from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM CT, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM CT, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Darrell Hensley and Bro. Stephen Hensley officiating. Interment will be at Conyers Cemetery, Canmer, KY.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hosparus of Barren River.