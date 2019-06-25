0 Shares

Orville Gene Key, 78, of Glasgow, died Monday, June 24, 2019. Orville was the son of the late Harold and Dimple Shoopman Key and husband of the late Ruth Ann Wood Key. He was a farmer and attended Peters Creek Baptist Church.

Survivors include a daughter, Shirley Key of Glasgow; grandson, Colby Lindsey of Glasgow; 3 sisters, Elizabeth Basil (Blandie) of Dawson, IL, Gail Kender (Zack) of Lucas and Peggy Patrick of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a son, Ronnie Allen Key and 2 brothers, Claude Vance Key and William Key.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, June 27th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 11:00AM until time for the service.