Oscar Joe Miller, 75, of Auburn passed away at 5:53 PM Saturday Jan. 18, 2020 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green.

The Warren County native was a retired truck driver for Southern States in Bowling Green, was of the Presbyterian faith and loved work and spending time with his precious granddaughter. He was a son of the late James Alfred Miller Sr. and Daisy Keen Miller Gale and was the husband of the late Shirley McGrew Miller. He was preceded in death by a son, Roger Miller; two brothers, Roger Miller and David Miller; and three sisters, Pat Bentley, Lola Mae Kitchens and Ethel Faye England.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Brownsville Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM Wednesday.

Surviving are a daughter, Sonya Hood of Franklin; four brothers, James Miller Jr. (Mary), Jerry Miller (Bonnie) and Paul Miller all of Bowling Green and Arthur Gale of Indianapolis, IN; four sisters, Nila Spears (Don) of Indianapolis and Mary Sneed (Ernie), Judy Howard (Freeman) and Loretta Glenn all of Bowling Green; a granddaughter, McKenna Hood of Franklin; and several nieces and nephews.