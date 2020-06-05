0 Shares

Otis (Odie) Ray Turner, 77, Dubre, passed away Friday, June 4, 2020 at The Medical Center, Bowling Green. Born March 25, 1943 in Dubre, KY he was a son of the late James Edgar and Ova Helen Muse Turner. He was the husband of 55 years of Violet Holland Turner, who survives.

He was a farmer and of the Pentecostal faith.

Survivors other than his wife, include one daughter, Loretta (Jeffrey) Lee, Dubre; two sons, Toby Turner, Murray, KY and Darin (Melissa) Turner, Marrowbone; six grandchildren, Eric, Michaela, Kristy, Kasey, Breanna, and Peyton; three great grandchildren, Patrick, Shelby, and Oakley; 6 sisters, Faye Smith, IN, Carolyn Simpson, Edmonton, Kathy Turner, IN, Judy Ford, Edmonton, Beverly Turner, IN, and Tracy (Jack) Simpson, Beaumont; three brothers, Darrell (Ruby) Turner, Beaumont, Jerry (Barbara) Turner, Mud Camp and Timothy (Sharon) Turner, Beaumont.

Preceding him in death besides his parents, were three brothers, Jimmy, Terry and Tim Dale Turner.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 6, 2020, 2:00-8:00 P.M. at McMurtrey Funeral Home. Due to the Covid Pandemic, masks are required, temperature will be taken at the door, social distancing is encouraged and limited capacity at all times in the chapel. A private funeral will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations are encouraged to the funeral fund at McMurtrey Funeral Home.

