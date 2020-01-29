0 Shares

Ottie Edward “Ted” Pauley, age 82, of Edmonton, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, surrounded by his family at his daughter’s home in North Benton, Ohio. He was born April 25, 1937, in Long Branch, West Virginia, to parents James L. and Arietta Elizabeth (Smith) Pauley. Ted graduated from Southeast High School in 1956 and later earned a marketing degree from Southern Ohio College Northeast.

Ted proudly served three tours of duty in Vietnam as a veteran of the US Navy. He was a flight engineer working on P2V Aircraft and also served as an instructor with power and related systems on the SH3A Helicopter. While in the Navy he learned the skill of watchmaking, a hobby he kept with him throughout his life. After leaving the Navy, Ted worked as a security guard for several places, including Sea World. He then became an independent over the road truck driver in 1980 until his retirement, going by the CB handle “Pockets.”Ted loved the outdoors. He raised coon hounds and beagles and enjoyed going hunting with them. He also loved sports and spent many summers umpiring baseball games.

Ted is survived by his children: Ottie (Victoria) Pauley Jr., Barney (Sandi) Pauley, Ted Michael Pauley, Melissa (Charles) Ketler, Kimberly Trahan, Lorielee (James Gardner) Pauley, and Doug Pauley, his beloved, Judith Pauley, as well as his 7 grandchildren, great-grandson, and one more on the way.

Ted is also survived by his siblings: Maggie Mae Reed Thompson, Dorothy Siembeida, William (Donna) Pauley, Patty Rook, and Sue Reese, along with many loving nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by his siblings: Paul W. Pauley, Jimmy Pauley, Everett “Button” Pauley, and Betty Jo Pauley.

Graveside services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday at the Sulphur Springs Cemetery near Edmonton. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM Saturday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton.

