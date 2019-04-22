WCLU

OTTIS MARTIN

Ottis Martin, 85, of Glasgow, died Sunday, April 21, 2019 at his residence. Born in Williamstown, KY, he was the son of the late Walter and Onita Ballard Martin. Mr. Martin was President of LSI Industries in Winchester, TN, a U.S. Army Veteran and member of The Place Worship Center.

Survivors include 1 daughter Betty Bailey of Glasgow; 1 son Richard Martin wife Ann of Glasgow; mother of his children Bessie E. Martin of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren Christy Wall, Lacey Bailey, Stacy Gordon and Chad Martin wife Ginna all of Glasgow; 9 great-grandchildren Nissa Gossett, Tristan Martin, Dessi Austin, Austin Martin, Shelby Jenkins, Ava Wall, Ellie Wall, Dalton Bryant and Kayle Bryant; 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren Ty Garnett and Sharron Jordan Chastain. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 2 sisters and 4 brothers.

Graveside service will be held 10am Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery with Military Honors provided by DAV Chapter 20 of Glasgow. There will be no visitation. A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

 

