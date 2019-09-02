0 Shares

Ottis Newton “Newdie” Likens, II, 53, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. He was a son of the late Ottis Newton Likens and Charlotte Jean Kirkwood Likens.

He is survived by his wife: May Likens; one son: Jeremiah Likens; three daughters: Nikki “Austin” Bradley, Jessica “Chase” Wright and Heather Likens; five grandchildren: Victor Wilson, Landen Bradley, Hannah Wright, Ava Wright and Kaizer Wright; one brother: Timmy “Donna” Likens; three sisters: Harriet Gulley, Rosie “Jerry” Ragle and Debbie Ballard; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews survive.

Funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Lighthouse Church, 680 Old Glasgow Road, Horse Cave, Kentucky. Visitation will be after 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church until time for services. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.