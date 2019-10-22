Out of control driver arrested in Cave City Sunday

3 Shares

An out of control driver was arrested in Cave City Sunday.

Cave City Police clocked a BMW at 81 mph on Mammoth Cave Street after an officer saw the car travelling at a high rate of speed. Police say the car turned left onto Mammoth Cave Road and failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Police say the driver nearly hit another car.

Police stopped the vehicle and discovered Brian Mendoza inside the driver’s seat. According to a news release, “Mendoza appeared to be extremely nervous.” Mendoza had an open case of beer in the floorboard and failed to produce insurance or operator’s information.

Police quickly determined Mendoza appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. They say his eyes were “glossy and red.” An officer also smelled alcohol coming from the car.

Mendoza had slurred speech and was “staggering around,” according to a press release from the Cave City Police Department. After seeing Mendoza’s state of intoxication, police performed a field sobriety test. Mendoza failed the test.

Mendoza told police he had drank six to seven beers.

Mendoza was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, third offense. He was also charged with a first degree felony wanton endangerment, reckless driving and failure to produce an insurance card.