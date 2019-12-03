0 Shares

Ovada McKinney, age 89, of Canmer, KY, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, at her residence. She was the wife of the late Wiley Leroy McKinney and a member of Cosby United Methodist Church. She was a devoted mother and gifted homemaker who loved sewing, quilting, and working in her flowers.

She is survived by seven daughters, Geraldine Melvin (Kenny) and Becky Jewell (Freddie) of Canmer, KY, Carolyn Robertson (Tony) and Sue Robertson of Horse Cave, KY, Ann Smith (Joel) and Lisa Woods (Wayne) of Glasgow, KY, and Deloris Vetters of Columbia, KY; three sons, Leroy McKinney and Ronnie McKinney of Canmer, KY and Larry McKinney of Hardyville, KY; one brother, Damon Lile of Illinois; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a special friend, Brenda Blair of Munfordville, KY.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Nannie Robertson Lile; one son, Tommy Allen McKinney; two daughters, Betty Logsdon and Brenda Gail Robinson; two grandchildren, Tracey McKinney and Teresa Melvin; and several brothers and sisters.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 8:00 p. m. CT on Wednesday, December 4, 2019, and from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. CT on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Brooks Funeral Home, Munfordville, KY. Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. CT on Thursday at Brooks Funeral Home, with Bro. Deon Jewell and Rev. Horace Graham officiating. Interment will follow at Cosby Cemetery in Horse Cave, KY. Condolences may also be expressed online at www.brooksfuneralhomeky.com.

