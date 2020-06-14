0 Shares

Owens Douglas (Doug) Key, 58, of Summer Shade, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Kensington center, in Elizabethtown. He was the son of the late Burnice and Clara Jennings Key. He was a farmer and of the Christian faith.

Survivors include three brothers, Donald Key of Summer Shade, Darrell Key and Darin Key of Glasgow. One sister Darlene Key of Summer Shade. Special nieces Amanda Key and Stepanie Potts of Summer Shade.

Graveside services for Doug Key will be held Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Bethlehem cemetery, social distancing is encouraged. In lieu of flowers donations are encouraged to help with funeral expenses and can be made to McMurtrey Funeral Home.

