Owensboro man wants to stop town’s growing violence

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — An Owensboro man is trying to bring residents together to stop the town’s growing violence.
The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports , in a year that is not quite half over there have been five homicides within the city and two in the county, all gun-related.
That’s already one more homicide than the six for all of 2018.
The most recent occurred on Sunday, when 25-year-old Nicholas Decker was found at home with a gunshot wound shortly after midnight.
Decker’s friend Zachary Miller was one of those who showed up at a Thursday community meeting.
“I feel like I owe it to him and all of the families that have lost someone in this recent violence,” Miller said. “It seems like things have gotten worse. If there are more events like this, then it will remind people and bring them together for something positive.”
Others in attendance included religious leaders, members of law enforcement, parents, concerned community members, and those working with nonprofits that support youth.
The meeting was organized by Tim Collier, who said the goal was to “win these streets back.” He said the community needs to come together to help police fix the community’s gun and drug problems.
“Without each other, we can’t do it,” he said. “And with all of these organizations doing their thing in separate ways, we can’t do it.”
Collier’s message of respect and peace was echoed by many at the meeting, including Zion Baptist Church Pastor Larry Lewis.
“We have to stand up and say enough is enough in a peaceful and nonviolent way,” Lewis said. “When we are hostile, we are only separated, we need to be one with one goal and that is to stop all of the violence, all of the killing and all of the drugs.”
Information from: Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, http://www.messenger-inquirer.com

