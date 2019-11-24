Owsley County High teacher charged with 2 additional exploitation charges

5 Shares

Kentucky State Police charged an Owsley County High School teacher with additional charges in an ongoing child exploitation case.

In a previous WCLU News story it was reported 40-year-old James S. Cornett was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual abuse. Police say Cornett was charged with two additional counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Cornett was lodged in the Jackson County Detention Center and the investigation is ongoing.

Related