Paducah man missing, KSP seeking leads

PADUCAH, Ky. – Kentucky State Police issued a missing person notification Tuesday following the disappearance of a missing male.

Police say Austin T. Deboe, 21, is missing from Paducah. Deboe was last seen on May 21.

Police describe Deboe as a white male with brown hair and blue eyes. Deboe is 5-feet, 3-inches tall, and approximately 105 pounds. Deboe also has “LIBERTY” tattooed down his left arm.

Police are unsure of Deboe’s whereabouts or where he could be headed. Police say he is possibly operating a gray 2019 Nissan Sentra with California license plate “8FJP799.”

Anyone with information regarding Deboe’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 1 at (270) 856-3721.

