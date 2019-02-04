on 04/02/2019 |

0 Shares

Pamela Jean Britt, 70, of Lucas, KY died Tuesday, April 02, 2019 at her home. She was born in Fairbury, IL to the late Virgil McPherson and Charlene Wallenstein Horridge. She was also preceded in death by her step-father, Robert Horridge and her husband Hubert Dale Britt.

She is survived by her three children, Darla Maupin (Stacy), Charles Britt (Gina) and Heather Anderson (Andy) all of Glasgow; grandchildren, Anthony and Taylor Jeffries, Kaylee, Andrew and Christina Britt, Katelynn and Jonathan Britt; step-grandchildren Beau and Courtney Benham; 8 great-grandchildren; 5 brothers, Dana McPherson (Claudia), Darrell McPherson (Bev), Tony McPherson (Terry), Lonnie McPherson and Randy McPherson (Kim); 4 sisters, Janelle Harris (Donald), Trula Smith (Steven), Lexa Sparks (Sparks) and Tonya Hood (John). Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be Thursday from 3pm until 5pm at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home followed by cremation. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses.