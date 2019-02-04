Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

PAMELA JEAN BRITT

on 04/02/2019 |
Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Pamela Jean Britt, 70, of Lucas, KY died Tuesday, April 02, 2019 at her home.  She was born in Fairbury, IL to the late Virgil McPherson and Charlene Wallenstein Horridge.  She was also preceded in death by her step-father, Robert Horridge and her husband Hubert Dale Britt.

She is survived by her three children, Darla Maupin (Stacy), Charles Britt (Gina) and Heather Anderson (Andy) all of Glasgow; grandchildren, Anthony and Taylor Jeffries, Kaylee, Andrew and Christina Britt, Katelynn and Jonathan Britt; step-grandchildren Beau and Courtney Benham; 8 great-grandchildren; 5 brothers, Dana McPherson (Claudia), Darrell McPherson (Bev), Tony McPherson (Terry), Lonnie McPherson and Randy McPherson (Kim); 4 sisters, Janelle Harris (Donald), Trula Smith (Steven), Lexa Sparks (Sparks) and Tonya Hood (John).  Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Visitation will be Thursday from 3pm until 5pm at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home followed by cremation.  Expressions of sympathy may take the form of memorial contributions to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “PAMELA JEAN BRITT”

Please Leave a Reply

 

Person of the Day

FREDDIE WELLS

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.